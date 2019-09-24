David Socco Saletta, a 45-year-old Shakopee man, was charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of assault for allegedly stabbing his roommate Sept. 20.
According to the criminal complaint, Shakopee police officers responded to a report of two males fighting in a residence in the 1000 block of Juniper Court. Saletta and the victim were lying on the floor in the kitchen. The victim had a cut on the left side of his neck.
Saletta told officers he was downstairs testing knives by stabbing the wall. When the victim came downstairs to ask about the noise, Saletta said he started arguing with him. Saletta said he asked the victim to stop arguing with him and the victim got in his face, so he stabbed him in the neck. Saletta told officers he was trying to stab the victim under the chin to try to kill him, the complaint says.
The victim had a cut on his neck to the left of his windpipe and midway down his neck, the complaint said. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center, where he refused to speak with officers at the hospital.
Saletta was transported to Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska and after he was medically cleared he was brought to Scott County Jail. The most severe charge against Saletta calls for 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.