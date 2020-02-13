A 63-year-old Shakopee woman was charged in Scott County District Court this week with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of making terroristic threats, one count of carrying a pistol without a permit and one count of obstructing the legal process when she allegedly threatened staff members at the U.S. Bank branch in Shakopee with a handgun, court documents say.

According to a criminal complaint, around 2 p.m. Feb. 10, officers responded to a call from U.S. Bank at 8325 Crossings Blvd. to investigate reports that a customer inside the bank had pulled out a gun.

The complaint said Loretta Lane Brooks-Passmore was meeting with an employee at the bank and became upset when she asked a question the employee could not immediately answer. When a manager asked Brooks-Passmore to calm down, she pulled a gun out of her purse and waved it around for about five seconds, saying “you don’t wanna know what I can do.”

By the time officers arrived on scene, Brooks-Passmore had left the establishment, but she left her driver’s license with one of the employees, who needed an identification card to initiate a transaction.

Brooks-Passmore was later arrested at her residence in Shakopee.

The maximum sentence for Brooks-Passmore’s most severe charge is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.

Tags

Maddie DeBilzan graduated with a journalism degree from Bethel University. She’s interned at Salon Media and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Outside of work, she sifts through Goodwill clothing racks, listens to Ben Rector's music and goes on long runs.

Events

Recommended for you