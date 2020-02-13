A 63-year-old Shakopee woman was charged in Scott County District Court this week with two counts of second-degree assault, one count of making terroristic threats, one count of carrying a pistol without a permit and one count of obstructing the legal process when she allegedly threatened staff members at the U.S. Bank branch in Shakopee with a handgun, court documents say.
According to a criminal complaint, around 2 p.m. Feb. 10, officers responded to a call from U.S. Bank at 8325 Crossings Blvd. to investigate reports that a customer inside the bank had pulled out a gun.
The complaint said Loretta Lane Brooks-Passmore was meeting with an employee at the bank and became upset when she asked a question the employee could not immediately answer. When a manager asked Brooks-Passmore to calm down, she pulled a gun out of her purse and waved it around for about five seconds, saying “you don’t wanna know what I can do.”
By the time officers arrived on scene, Brooks-Passmore had left the establishment, but she left her driver’s license with one of the employees, who needed an identification card to initiate a transaction.
Brooks-Passmore was later arrested at her residence in Shakopee.
The maximum sentence for Brooks-Passmore’s most severe charge is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine.