125 Years Ago
From the March 28, 1895 Scott County Argus
A move is on to establish here a chapter of the Eastern Star, an auxiliary to the Masonic order.
100 Years Ago
From the April 2, 1920 Scott County Argus
Commander H. A. Mertz of Shakopee Post No. 2, American Legion has made application for a charter to establish an auxiliary unit in this city.
Membership in the auxiliary unit is open to the mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of the members of the American Legion, and to the mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of all men and women who were in the military and naval service of the United States at any time between April 6, 1917, and November 11, 1918, and who died in line of duty or after honorable discharge and prior to Nov. 11, 1920.
Any person under the classification of a mother, wife, daughter or sister made so either by birth or law, is eligible to membership.
75 Years Ago
From the March 29, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
With a view to forming a Ladies’ Auxiliary to the newly organized Veterans of Foreign Wars post No. 4046 here, wives of members of the men’s group are now engaged in soliciting auxiliary membership, it was learned this week.
Membership, it was pointed out, is open to mothers, wives, widows, sisters, daughters, half-sisters, step-daughters, foster daughters and step-mothers of men whose military service would entitle the men to membership in the V.F.W. In addition female members of the armed forces who have had foreign service in time of war may join the auxiliary. Members must be no less than 16 years of age.
50 Years Ago
From the April 2, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Members of Shakopee’s School Board unanimously approved a longer school calendar for the 1970-71 school year, with classes to open next fall on Aug. 31 and commencement exercises slated for June 3, 1971.
The school calendar will contain 178 school days, and in addition to the earlier starting date, Washington’s Birthday, Feb. 22. will be utilized as a class day. All other normally observed school holidays and vacations will be unchanged.
Superintendent of Schools Robert Mayer said the move to the longer school calendar results from a request from the State Department of Education calling for a minimum of 175 days in session an increase from 170. The extra three days in the Shakopee calendar are included for possible emergency closings.
25 Years Ago
From the March 30, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Scott County commissioners have long studied the issue of where to locate future county offices, but they learned last week the need may be more critical than they first believed.
At a March 23 workshop, consultant Russ Rosa said most county departments can function within the space they now have for the next five years, but the county’s five courtrooms will be inadequate in two to three years.
The commissioners heard Rosa’s comments plus reports from four other consultants during the day-long workshop at the Scott County Jail Annex near Jordan.
The consultants presented a variety of space options, but they agreed that a justice center would likely be a construction priority. “Wherever you build the justice center, you know that’s a long-term decision because the [future] jail will be built right next to it,” Rosa said.