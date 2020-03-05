125 Years Ago
From the March 7, 1895 Scott County Argus
Wm. F. Witt is one of the “early birds” in building matters this spring. A frame addition on the south side of his residence is to go up under the hammer of John Poetz, and the entire building will then be brick veneered. Max Schoell has the contract for the latter work.
100 Years Ago
From the March 12, 1920 Scott County Argus
John Heinen moved his confectionery stock and household effects to his new building on Holmes Street this week.
75 Years Ago
From the March 8, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
St. Paul papers disclosed Sunday that Huber Huber, son of Mrs. Josephine Huber of Shakopee, had been elected first vice president of the Club Monparnasse, an organization of men and women interested in art and music. Mr. Huber, who has traveled widely and taken motion pictures of his journeys, was also scheduled to show his films of Hawaii, South America and Guatemala at a meeting or the Dames Club in the Agricultural Union on the Farm Campus this evening. Another former Shakopee resident is to figure in the program — Miss Doris Chapman who will direct a vocal trio.
50 Years Ago
From the March 12, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
A final report on corridor locations for Highways 169, 212 and 41, done for the State Highway Department by a private firm has recommended locations conforming closely with previous Scott County endorsements. The recommendation prompted an appeal for “a unified front” by both the Scott County Commissioner Vern Lang and Shakopee Mayor Ray Siebenaler at a hearing in the near future.
But the construction of the gargantuan road project is not “right around the corner,” as indicated in a letter to the Scott County Board by Highway Commissioner N. Ted Waldor.
His letter stated that the earliest date for the start of construction, even if a location is settled, would be in 1975 or 1976. No funds are currently set aside for the project he said, and his letter also indicated that a Cedar Avenue extension across the river, because of estimated traffic volumes in 1985, would have priority over the 169-212-41 project.
Called “System D” by the planners, it would see T. H. 169 depart from its existing alignment about one mile southwest of Shakopee and proceed east north of Dean Lake in Eagle Creek then turn northeast crossing the river just east of the present location of the Ferry Bridge at Hennepin County 18 und go straight north to Crosstown 62.
25 Years Ago
From the March 9, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The Scott County Courthouse is bursting at the seams. So much so, the County Board has agreed to lease a warehouse for $14,100 a year to store some of the county’s excess property.
At the Feb. 28 County Board meeting, Jim Slavik, director of Central Services and Purchasing, explained that 75% of the courthouse’s basement is being used for storage instead of parking.
The county will lease a warehouse owned by J.C. Kohlrusch of Louisville Township. The warehouse, which has 5,200 square feet and a 22-foot ceiling, has a double loading dock, Slavik said.
Meanwhile, a workshop for county commissioners is scheduled for March 23 to consider various sites to build future county offices. The county held about $1 million in reserve from its 1995 budget to help pay for future building needs.