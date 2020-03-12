125 Years Ago
From the March 14, 1895 Scott County Argus
Sheriff Hilgers is feeling lonely now, there being no prisoners in the county jail to engage his attention. The last bird was released Saturday.
100 Years Ago
From the March 19, 1920 Scott County Argus
A new banking enterprise for Shakopee, with capital and surplus of $30,000, the Peoples National bank, has been chartered, organized and will be officered as follows:
- President F. W. Hunter
- Vice President Carl Bolander
- Cashier Elmer J. Young
- Directors A. M. Opsahl, Aug. H. Timmermann, Carl Bolander, C. A. Lindbergh, F. W. Hunter
The new banking house will be located in the south room of the W. N. Southworth block. The quarters are being put in shape by decorator Peter Paul and the furniture and banking fixtures will be installed as soon as they arrive. The officers of the bank expect to be in readiness for business by Monday, April 5.
75 Years Ago
From the March 15, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
In a transaction completed last week Miss Lucille Schwartz purchased the five-room frame home on Fuller street formerly owned by R. H. Mohrbacher and now occupied by the Mark Duane family.
50 Years Ago
From the March 19, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
After a public hearing Tuesday night at which no one appeared to protest, the Shakopee Planning Commission unanimously recommended rezoning of 7.2 acres of land in the city for apartment construction.
The application for rezoning was made by Phil Hirsch, of Hirsch Bros. Inc. who told the planning commission members he hoped to start construction of the first two apartment buildings in early summer.
The first building of 80 units would be followed by a second building with 41 units. Hirsch said the complex would brick and rustic cedar and would include a swimming pool.
The acreage involved is just southeast of the Shakopee Public Utilities building and is bordered on the west by city park land, on the east and north by County Road 17 and to the south by the railroad.
25 Years Ago
From the March 16, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
A pair of stand-ins help to set up a scene for the movie "Fargo," which was shot last week at the Shakopee Super 8 Motel. The movie's producers, Minnesota natives Joel and Ethan Coen, needed a motel scene and chose the Shakopee location. Scenes have also been shot in other parts of the Twin Cities, including the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.