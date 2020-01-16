125 Years Ago
From the Jan. 24, 1895 Scott County Argus
John McMullen was caned last Saturday by the members of his family, the cause of the disturbance arising from the fact that on that date he attained the age of 55 years. The stick used, and which Mr. McMullen now bears proudly about, was a handsome gold-headed one of ebony, on the top of which is neatly engraved the wearer’s name and the date of the event. It is a handsome present and in years to come will prove useful, as well.
100 Years Ago
From the Jan. 23, 1920 Scott County Argus
Last Sunday the library and reading room under the supervision of Shakopee Council K. of C. were thrown open to the men and boys over 14 years of St. Mary’s and St. Mark’s parishes, and already it is being quite generously patronized by those who enjoy a quiet evening with books and magazines. There is no better friend than a good book and the boy who employs a part of his spare time perusing the pages of a good, wholesome book will come to realize in after years that it was time spent both profitably and enjoyably.
75 Years Ago
From the Jan. 18, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
That Scott County exceeded its quota of $577,000 in the Sixth War Loan Drive by $24,000 is disclosed in the following report issued by Dallas F. Capesius, chairman of the Scott County War Finance committee.
50 Years Ago
From the Jan. 22, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Construction of a new elementary school in Shakopee is anticipated to begin within the next few weeks, according to Shakopee School Superintendent Dr. Robert Mayer.
The Shakopee School Board, in a special meeting held Thursday evening, Jan. 15 accepted bids for the new school to be built on a site in east Shakopee between an extension of 10th Avenue and Shakopee Avenue and fronting on an extension of Dakota Street.
The total base contract prices for general, electrical, plumbing, heating and ventilation accepted was $769,525, but alternates accepted by board members reduced the price tag by approximately $20,000, revising the total to $749,600.
25 Years Ago
From the Jan. 19, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Musicland Stores Corp. will open a retail store in Shakopee on Friday called On Cue, which specializes in “one-stop” shopping for books, music, movies and specialty videos.
The store, which will be located at Shakopee Town Square, will have a selection of more than 25,000 recorded and published home-entertainment items.
On Cue also will carry a wide assortment of magazines, comic books, computer software, posters, T-shirts, sheet music, novelty items and trading cards.
On Cue is a relatively new retail concept advanced by the Minnetonka-based Musicland Corp. The first On Cue store opened in 1992 in Fairmont. As of December, Musicland had 77 On Cue stores operating in small- and medium-sized markets across the United States.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.