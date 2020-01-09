125 Years Ago
From the Jan. 17, 1895 Scott County Argus
An English service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church next Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock. At this service an attempt will be made to organize an English Lutheran Mission. Those who desire to join the mission are especially urged to attend.
100 Years Ago
From the Jan. 16, 1920 Scott County Argus
At a meeting held Tuesday evening at the high school the organization of a Parents’ and Teachers’ Council was effected with R. C. Byrde for president, Mrs. C. W. Daye, vice-president, and Mrs. Jos. C. Berens, secretary and treasurer.
The object of the organization is to bring together teachers and parents for the discussion of problems pertaining to the training of children, and it is planned to hold monthly or semi-monthly meetings.
75 Years Ago
From the Jan. 11, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
In a transaction completed this week Mrs. Ethel Rosa and daughter, Mrs. Irene Berndt, purchased Milady’s Beauty Shoppe formerly operated by Mrs. Agnes Lynch.
The new owners are now in possession of the shop and business and in an announcement in the Argus-Tribune today extend an invitation to visit them. In addition to Mrs. Rosa and Mrs. Brendt, both highly skilled operators, a third operator will join the staff shortly.
Mrs. Lynch, who had operated the shop for a number of years, is retiring from business.
50 Years Ago
From the Jan. 15, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Plans for the long-awaited development of Valley Industrial Park to the east of Shakopee were announced Monday by IDS Properties Inc., a subsidiary of Investors Diversified Services.
The 1800-acre area will be developed as a multi-use area, according to Harold Swanson, an IDS vice president. He said that overall development plans were to include a mix of manufacturing commercial businesses, research facilities and residences, along with the possibility of recreational facilities.
The residential development, according to Swanson, would include 200 to 300 acres and houses built there would be in the moderate price range.
Construction, starting with installation of additional roads and extension of utilities is expected to begin this spring, with the whole development scheduled to take place over several years.
The residential area would on one side of Dean’s Lake which is in the Southern portion of the area, near Scott County Road 16. The other side of the lake area, Swanson said, would be devoted to research organizations…
25 Years Ago
From the Jan. 12, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
The registration manual for the 1995-96 school year at Shakopee High won’t look that much different from those in the past.
Like previous manuals, it will include names and descriptions of courses.
But it will be accompanied by another publication — a “career pathways” handbook.
High School Principal Jim Murphy presented the manual and handbook to the school board at its Monday meeting.
The purpose of the career handbook, he said, is to help students tailor their courses at the high school to what their plans for the future are, and to guide them into careers.
The career handbook, which is still in the draft stages, features five “pathways,” including arts and communication, business management, industrial technology, service industries, and health and human services.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.