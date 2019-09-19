125 Years Ago
From the Sept. 27, 1894 Scott County Argus
Henry Spielman’s handsome new brick block was given an auspicious opening last Monday night. Large numbers of this genial host’s friends were present during the progress of the evening and tripped a measure or two to the strains of the always-good music of the Vierling Band.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 26, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
A record-breaking crowd attended the auction sale at Anton Marshall’s last Thursday. Auctioneer Ed Hanson of Savage was on the job and sold out the entire list before evening at amazingly good prices. The Holstein cattle brought a fine figure, as expected, but that other articles, such as machinery, should have gone so well caused some surprise. It was by far the biggest sale of the season in this vicinity, and Mr. Marshall was well pleased with the result. C. T. Weiland of the First National Bank acted as clerk.
100 Years Ago
From the Sept. 26, 1919 Scott County Argus
Atty. J. J. Moriarty spent Wednesday in the Twin Cities on business. While in St. Paul he received bids for the construction of a new school building to be erected in District 36.
75 Years Ago
From the Sept. 21, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
The Argus-Tribune has been requested to announce that activity at the NYA Center, Shakopee, is to be resumed, and that starting Monday evening, Sept. 25, at 8, instruction and technical training in welding will be offered with August Schesso as instructor and supervisor. It is hoped that a class may be formed at that time. We are informed that the Cargill Manufacturing Co., Savage, Minn. will take all men completing this training.
50 Years Ago
From the Sept. 25, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Ruehle’s Jewelry and Gifts, which recently underwent extensive remodeling including a new store front, will hold an open house and sale Friday and Saturday, offering customers a chance to register for free door prizes. The firm, located at 108 E. First Ave., will also offer free coffee and doughnuts to customers during the open house.
25 Years Ago
From the Sept. 22, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Storm-water detention ponds, such as the one on the northeast side of Sweeney Elementary School, are fairly common at educational facilities.
The pond at Sweeney has raised questions and concerns from parents and other residents, who see the spot as a potential danger zone for children, who may choose to use it as a muddy playground.
The purpose of the storm-water detention pond is to detain, or decrease, the rate at which storm water leaves the site, improve quality and cleanliness of storm-water runoff, and provide additional soil for use on the site. In this instance, that soil is the expanded parking lot.
The pond appears as a 5- to 6-foot depression in the grassy area along 10th Avenue. The pond is designed with a gradual slope, and to be a normally dry pond. When properly maintained, it should drain free of standing water within 24 hours after a storm, although the bottom may remain muddy or soft for a few days until the soil drains and dries out.
