125 Years Ago
From the Dec. 6, 1894 Scott County Argus
John A. Dean and family are now occupying their new residence on First Street, having moved last Tuesday. The house is complete save for the finishing touches, inside and out, which always mysteriously swallow up day after day of labor without much display of results, and yet are so necessary to a building of its kind.
100 Years Ago
From the Dec. 5, 1919 Shakopee Tribune
The Red Cross has been notified, that they may sell what yarn they have on hand. The Shakopee branch has a supply of very good yarn and anyone wishing to buy will find it for sale at Mrs. Jos. Strunk’s home. Prices are 40 cents per skein for grey stocking yarn and 60 cents per skein for khaki sweater yarn.
100 Years Ago
From the Dec. 5, 1919 Scott County Argus
A new boiler has been installed in the Minnesota Stove Co.’s foundry among other recent improvements.
75 Years Ago
From the Nov. 30, 1944 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Issuance of $23,000 in municipal bonds to provide funds for the drilling of a new well to improve Shakopee’s water distribution system was authorized by voters in a special election held here Monday.
Although the vote was relatively light the majority was decisive. Official returns showed a total of 201 voting “yes” and 13 voting “no” on the bond proposition.
Plans call for the drilling of a new well near the site of the water storage tank at the southern outskirts of the city. Bids for the project are to be received by the City Council Dec. 15.
50 Years Ago
From the Dec. 4, 1969 Shakopee Valley News
Because of heavy increases in the number of families served by the two Shakopee rural routes, they will be split and a third route established, Cormac A. Suel, Postmaster, advised this week.
At the same time address changes take effect, most patrons will be issued box numbers, an action made necessary by the sustained growth of the routes and the change of some patrons to another route.
All changes will become effective Jan. 10, 1970.
25 Years Ago
From the Dec. 1, 1994 Shakopee Valley News
Substitute teachers in the Shakopee School District will receive $68 per day for the first 40 days, and $73 per day thereafter. That’s an increase from $63 for the first 40 days, and $68 for time after that.
The lower compensation rates were approved by the school board in August. But Shakopee, along with neighboring districts, is experiencing a shortage of subs. And in order to make Shakopee competitive with other districts, increased compensation was in order, according to district administrators.
Ron Ward, administrative services director, said the district has experienced subs canceling their commitments with Shakopee to accept positions that pay more in other districts.
The increased compensation for substitute teachers was unanimously approved by the board.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in even more local history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at www.shakopeeheritage.org.