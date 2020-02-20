125 Years Ago
From the Feb. 28, 1895 Scott County Argus
H.P. Marx has purchased from Joseph Buch the elegant dwelling house on Fifth and Apgar streets, and Mr. and Mrs. Marx will take up their residence there as soon as “moving weather” permits. The figures in the sale are not given, but Mr. Marx assures us that he has secured a bargain. The cost of the residence, erected two years ago, was $1,600.
100 Years Ago
From the Feb. 27, 1920 Scott County Argus
For the accommodation of their employees and to help them combat the present high cost of living, the Minnesota Stove company has put in a stock of groceries which will be sold to the employees at cost plus the price of handling. The innovation is proving popular and is giving a great deal of satisfaction to the fortunate buyers who are enabled to get both necessities and socalled luxuries at greatly reduced prices. The company has not established a store but furnishes the supplies in quantities on the cash and carry basis. They have also put in a stock of overalls and gloves. Some of the employees claim that their household expenses have been halved by the arrangement and all of them are deeply appreciative of the company’s efforts in their behalf.
75 Years Ago
From the Feb. 22, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Misses Margaret Furst and Betty Breimhorst, employees of the local Bell Telephone company, left Tuesday for San Francisco, California where they will continue in the employ of the company in that city.
50 Years Ago
From the Feb. 26, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
A plan that would utilize specially trained teachers, going from classroom to classroom to aid students with special learning disabilities in the elementary schools was presented to the school board Monday night.
Elementary principal Virgil Mears explained that the program would be funded by federal Title I funds and through state aid and would require no financial outlay by the district.
Funds available for the program, Mears said, would make it possible to hire four special learning disability teachers. These people would work with elementary children who have learning disabilities in the parochial schools as well as those in public schools.
Dr. Robert Mayer, Superintendent of Schools, said he felt the plan would dovetail nicely with a current effort in the Shakopee schools to upgrade reading schools.
The only danger, he warned, is that teachers, classroom teachers would overload the SLD teachers, by designating students who did not have serious learning disabilities along with those who do.
The proposal will be considered by the school board at its next meeting.
25 Years Ago
From the Feb. 16, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Five years ago, the parents of many Shakopee Mdewakanton Dakota students in the Shakopee School District were unhappy, and they let administrators know it.
With the help of a small federal grant, district staff were trying to improve the children’s attendance and help parents and students bridge the cultural gap. But the parents were unimpressed.
Eventually, the federal government set a national precedent by allowing the school district to contract with the Mdewakanton Community to provide the services. Since then, the community has hired three new staff members, including one serving the Prior Lake-Savage School District.
Today, the program has improved. A year ago, at the suggestion of federal officials, the National Indian Education Association designated the local effort a model program and invited local administrators to discuss it in a presentation at a meeting in Mobile, Alabama.