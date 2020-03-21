125 Years Ago
From the March 14, 1895 Scott County Argus
The Jacob Ries building on Lewis Street, vacated by George Sullivan, will soon be reopened as a saloon under the pilotage of Nich Dondelinger of New Market. The interior of the barroom as well as that of the spacious poolroom is being thoroughly renovated, and when it is completed and occupied Mr. Dondelinger will have a place of business excelled by few in the town.
100 Years Ago
From the March 26, 1920 Scott County Argus
An unusually brilliant display of the Aurora Borealis was visible last Monday evening and reports from various points show that telegraph and telephone service were greatly disturbed by the wonderful electric phenomena that is so little understood even by scientists.
75 Years Ago
From the March 22, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Reorganization of the Scott County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis was completed at an interesting meeting held at Jordan last Friday night.
Kent H. Powers, Minneapolis, state representative of the national organization, addressed the session explaining the need for reorganization and perfecting of the county chapter.
Purpose and function of the county organization is to work in close cooperation with the national foundation in combating the ravages of the dread disease. It will be its duty to provide aid to all infantile paralysis victims in the county and to lend its efforts in preventing epidemics of the disease, authorities said.
50 Years Ago
From the March 26, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
A plan to rearrange office space at the Scott County Courthouse, including some minor structural changes, was looked upon with some favor by Scott County commissioners Tuesday, even though it may mean that their board room would be moved down into the courthouse basement.
County Auditor Joseph Ries and Assessor Don Martin presented a plan they have been working on with Scott County Treasurer Leo Hirscher.
The plan would combine the three offices and would utilize space now devoted to the Board of Commissioners meetings as a counter space to serve the public.
25 Years Ago
From the March 23, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Celebrating nearly 57 years of providing health care in this area, local officials and area residents gathered March 16 for a ceremony to break ground on a new $22 million medical campus to be built in Shakopee.
A barren field is now located on the 60-acre site off of County Road 17 just south of the new Shakopee Bypass, but the area will soon contain the new St. Francis Regional Medical Center and other health care facilities.
The new St. Francis will feature 39 private rooms, an expanded outpatient area and a 24-hour emergency department.
The campus also will include Park Nicollet Medical Center’s new Shakopee clinic, which will boast a 20,000-square-foot facility with a pharmacy and optical shop. The current clinic is located at 10th Avenue and Marschall Road.
Also part of the campus plan is a 20,000-square-foot medical office building that will house other health care providers.
Plans call for Park Nicollet Medical Center’s Shakopee clinic to be completed by the end of this year. The new St. Francis hospital will open in the fall of 1996, and the medical office building will be completed in 1996.
A long-term care facility may also be built once Phase I of the construction plan is completed.