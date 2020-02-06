125 Years Ago
From the Feb. 14, 1895 Scott County Argus
There is considerable talk among the local lovers of horseflesh (live) of making a new track across the river “when the robins nest again.” The old Driving Park it has been found difficult to keep in proper shape, and now after a year’s disuse it has little to commend it which may not also be found in a track in the proposed location. There the soil is more suitable; the park would be easier of access and hence would receive more liberal patronage for evening drives; and the cost of construction would be slight on the proposed site. Shakopee has some excellent trotting stock that is deserving of a good track, and it is to be hoped that the new scheme will meet with success.
100 Years Ago
From the Feb. 13, 1920 Scott County Argus
Henry Mergens will install waterworks and sewerage in the Mergens building on Holmes Street occupied by the Eureka confectionery. In view of the improvements Joseph Schaefer has decided his present location is better than the contemplated change to First Street and consequently will not move as he had intended.
75 Years Ago
From the Feb. 8, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
If you’d like to know what some of the best-dressed Nazi soldiers “were” wearing the opportunity is afforded in a display in the post office window. The items, sent home by T5 William Dellwo serving with the Army Engineers in Europe, include helmets, insignia, shoulder straps, knapsacks, various types of bags, a field transit and other articles all the source of much interest.
50 Years Ago
From the Feb. 12, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Dr. B.F. Pearson, chairman of the commission presently studying the Shakopee city charter for possible changes or revisions, gave a progress report on the work to city council members Tuesday night advising councilmen that present indications were that the 15-member commission would recommend adoption of a city-manager form of government for city. The recommendation would be, he said, for a six-member council and a voting mayor with administrative duties handled by a city manager. Dr. Pearson said that the city manager form was viewed as the best form for the future in view or the increasing complexities of government.
25 Years Ago
From the Feb. 9, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Hopeful to complete the city’s new recreation facility before next hockey season, the Shakopee City Council voted Tuesday night to hire a construction manager to begin work on the project. The facility will include an ice arena and a mezzanine level to accommodate gymnastics and wrestling programs, but Mayor Gary Laurent suggested a gymnasium also be added, considering the shortage of gym space in city schools.
On a 5-0 vote, the council approved Assistant City Administrator Barry Stock’s recommendation to hire Kevin O’Brien, president of Greystone Construction Co. of Shakopee, to serve as the project’s construction manager.
The recreation facility will be built on a 30-acre site owned by the city, located southwest of Shakopee High School. The city plans to use a portion of the city’s $6 million in tax-increment financing (TIF) funds to pay for the project. The council also has decided to earmark some of the TIF money for economic development in the city. Preliminary estimates are that the ice arena and mezzanine would cost between $2 million and $22 million. However, the project also will include grading the site, installing utility services and completing the ball fields, which will bring the cost up to about $3 million.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.