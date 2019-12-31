125 Years Ago
From the Jan. 10, 1895 Scott County Argus
The Sons of Veterans have secured a one-year lease of Busse’s Hall, and will hold their meetings there hereafter. The G.A.R., W.R.C., and L.A.S. will make use of the same quarters. The move was a piece of enterprise on the part of the Sons of Veterans which they hope to make a paying arrangement by subletting the hall at reasonable rates. It is to be known as Sons of Veterans Hall, during the term of their lease.
100 Years Ago
From the Jan. 9, 1920 Scott County Argus
As the result of efforts made by the Scott County Public Health association, Scott County has a public health nurse. Mrs. Maude B. Taylor of St. Paul, who assisted Dr. Anderson at the children's clinic held here in December has been secured and will be here Monday to take up the work. The work will be financed by the Red Cross.
75 Years Ago
From the Jan. 4, 1945 Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Misses Marie and Agnes McDevitt of St. Paul and Catherine McDevitt or St. Louis Park were weekend and New Year’s Day visitors at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McDevitt. Miss Dorothy Schroers of Chaska was a New Year’s afternoon visitor at the McDevitt home.
50 Years Ago
From the Jan. 8, 1970 Shakopee Valley News
Frigid weather during the past few days has caused increased concern by the Shakopee Ambulance Committee with committee chairman and St. Francis Hospital co-administrator Roland Graff describing the necessity of having to place emergency victims in a cold ambulance as “next to barbaric."
Accordingly. the committee is making a plea to anyone in the community who may have heated garage space for a nominal fee or for donation to contact Graff at St. Francis Hospital.
25 Years Ago
From the Jan. 5, 1995 Shakopee Valley News
Just when some people thought the Shakopee City Council might be getting closer to making a decision about whether to build a community center, an interesting twist has been added to the story.
Bahram-Akradi, a consultant for the city, proposed a whole new idea at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. He suggested the city might want to consider investing some of the taxpayers' $6 million in tax-increment financing funds into a five-acre dome that could house indoor softball fields, basketball courts and other activities.
The complex could also include a roller-blading rink, as well as a separate ice arena.
Compiled by Wes Reinke/Shakopee Heritage Society. Interested in Shakopee history? Visit the Shakopee Heritage Society website at shakopeeheritage.org.