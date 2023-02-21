Canterbury Park announced earlier this month that four outdoor concerts will take place at the park’s open air grandstand this summer.
The following concert dates all take place on Fridays:
- June 2: Night Ranger
- July 21: Killer Queen
- Aug. 11: Smash Mouth and Spin Doctors
- Sept. 8: Randy Houser
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release.
“Rock and country performers attracted tremendous crowds,” Canterbury Entertainment Director Deb Schaber said. “We found our wheelhouse, and that will be our focus this year, offering popular national rock and country artists in a really special setting adjacent to the horse track that is Canterbury’s roots.”
Tickets are available at tickets.canterburypark.com.