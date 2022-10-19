The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night, Oct. 17, in Shakopee.
The department was called to the fire just before 11:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Mathias Road.
Upon arrival, responders found a garage fully engulfed in flames with fire spreading into the house.
According to the fire department, everyone made it out of the house safely with assistance from them and the Shakopee Police Department. One occupant had to climb out of an upper-level window and onto the roof of a bay window before making it to safety.
The fire was under control in under a half-hour, and the department spent another two hours retrieving valuables along with performing other responsibilities.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Shakopee Fire Department was assisted by the Shakopee Police Department, Mdewakanton Public Safety, Prior Lake Fire Department, Savage Fire Department, Chaska Fire Department and Allina Ambulance.