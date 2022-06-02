No major injuries were reported after a boat flipped on the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Thursday morning, sending two workers downstream clinging to the boat.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office boat turned over sometime before 10:50 a.m. while workers were clearing a log jam near the Lewis Street Bridge boat launch, authorities said.
Two Scott County Highway Department employees and one towing company employee were on the boat and got knocked into the water when the boat flipped, according to Shakopee Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Yttreness.
The Scott County 911 Dispatch received a call about the boat at 10:50 a.m. According to Yttreness, one of the workers swam to shore. The other two were located approximately one mile downstream, holding onto the overturned boat, and were rescued.
All three workers were wearing life jackets, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Yttreness said he believes that one of the logs came free while the workers were clearing the jam and got caught under the boat, causing it to flip. He added that the boat has been recovered from the river.
An Allina ambulance arrived at the scene so paramedics could check the workers for injuries. One of the three workers received a minor scratch on his head, according to Yttreness, while the other two had no reported injuries. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said all three were released at the scene.
According to the news release, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Police Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.
“It’s a very dangerous situation, so we’re very thankful nobody got injured during this … and we were able to safely recover everybody out of the water,” Hennen said.