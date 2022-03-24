Nobody was injured Wednesday night when a driver crashed his vehicle into the wall of St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee, police and hospital authorities said.
The black SUV went through a wall on the west side of the building just before 10:30 p.m.
Patient care was not interrupted, according to a hospital statement. “The safety and security of our patients, staff and visitors are our top priority,” the statement said. “We are grateful to our local law enforcement partners and emergency responders for their assistance.”
The Shakopee Police Department said in a statement that the driver was the only person in the vehicle and suffered minor abrasions. A blood draw was taken from the driver.
The crash was not believed to be intentional, the department said.