No one was injured Monday in an explosion at a malt-producing plant in Shakopee that was reportedly felt by people in nearby homes.
The Shakopee Fire Department responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. on reports of an explosion at Rahr Malting Co., according to Amanda McKnight, the city's communications director. The blast -- which shook nearby homes, according to several social media posts -- happened when the cover blew off a gas-powered glycol heating box, McKnight said. The explosion did not cause a fire.
Rahr Malting Co. said there were no ongoing safety threats to either people or the environment. In a prepared statement, the company thanked local police and fire agencies for their response. Additionally, the company said operations would not be impacted and that the cause of the incident would be investigated.