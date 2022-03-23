Nuns from Mankato who are part of the School Sisters of Notre Dame religious institute will be moving to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee, the institute announced.
The nuns have been living at Our Lady of Good Counsel in Mankato, a ministry founded in 1912. School Sisters of Notre Dame, which announced the move March 14, is negotiating the sale of the Mankato property to a developer.
“We sisters are deeply grateful for our long history and presence in Mankato. Mankato has been home for several of us since we were fourteen,” Sister Joyce Kolbet said in a news release announcing the move. “While many of our sisters will be moving to Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee, some of us will remain here in community and ministry.”
According to a statement from Benedictine, a senior living facility, details of the move are being worked out with SSND. Benedictine and SSND declined to comment on how many sisters will be moving to the Shakopee living community or when they will arrive.
“We are pleased to work with the School Sisters of Notre Dame and to welcome the Sisters to Benedictine Living Community-Shakopee,” Benedictine said in the statement to the Shakopee Valley News. “As with all who come to live at a Benedictine Living Community, we are committed to provide them with the care and services to help them live fully and independently.”