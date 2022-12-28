Shakopee native Andrea Lynn Cianflone, a national touring performing artist and opera singer, returned to her hometown this month to perform singalong concerts around the holidays.
The “Be Delighted Annual Holiday Worldwide Singalong” concerts were held at The Social Exchange Co. in Shakopee for 10 performances throughout December.
These concerts featured Cianflone performing holiday songs alongside Emmy award-winning composer and pianist Aldo, as well as incorporating interactive, singalong activities via Be Delighted’s “Sing4Wellness” music program.
She also spent time during each concert to speak to audience members about the benefits of singing.
Cianflone created entertainment company Be Delighted around a decade ago while working in New York. She said the mission behind the organization was to inspire more people to engage with the arts on a daily basis.
“I just thought really deeply that it’s so important to get out of these regimens and do something creative every day,” she said. “I really believe deeply about how what we feed our eyes and ears is incredibly important.”
Be Delighted’s impact has slightly developed through the years. The organization looks to bring creativity and the arts to people through producing “entertaining, inspiring, empowering, interactive experiences to enhance general well-being,” she said.
Sing4Wellness and the holiday singalong concerts are just some examples of these experiences.
According to Cianflone, Sing4Wellness is a program within Be Delighted that highlights “the spiritual, emotional and physical benefits that singing can bring to the public.”
Part of the holiday concerts included incorporating elements and activities from Sing4Wellness. Cianflone said this entailed performance pieces in which she sang to audience members, and they sang back to her.
“There’s an emotional impact there. It’s building courage in people, and it’s building vulnerability,” she said. “It’s bringing a sense of community amongst the people who are here to encourage each other. I think we need a lot of that encouragement in the world today.”
Beyond just performing, Cianflone enjoyed the extra benefit of returning to her hometown for these concerts.
Cianflone grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Eden Prairie High School. She has largely worked in the New York City market over the last 15 years and travels all over the country to perform.
This is her first time performing in Shakopee and Minnesota since 2019.
“My goal has always been to give back to the community that has been so supportive of me,” she said. “I love this beautiful town that I was raised in.
Cianflone added that she hopes this visit and potential future ones can help grow a larger arts scene in Shakopee. “I see that there’s a lot of need for the arts here,” she said. “So if I can help build that in some way … that would be great.”