I’m offering my support of Brad Tabke’s candidacy for State Representative.
As a small business owner for 35 years here in Shakopee, I’ve gotten to know how Brad conducts himself, and how hard he worked for his constituents as both mayor and representative. Brad’s passion for this community and for serving its residents, is based in a genuine desire to improve the quality of lives of the people who live and work here. He’s a reasoned professional, collaborative in his approach, respectful in his interactions, and a problem solver who seeks solutions.
Brad recognizes as citizens, we are part of a community, part of a society bigger than ourselves. Walter Lippmann said, “Where all people think alike, no one thinks at all.” Brad doesn’t expect all people to think exactly as he does; he appreciates divergent thought and discussion and recognizes his role as a State Representative is to do just that . . . to be inclusive and represent all of the people of the district.
It’s my belief a person of such persuasion would serve the people of Shakopee well.
Maggie Mortensen
Eden Prairie