I’m writing to support Nathan Dull for the seat on the Shakopee City Council in the special election on April 11.
I interviewed (grilled) Dull and I’m convinced he is the right fit to serve on the city council. Nathan Dull has a quiet resolve and has a desire to be of service to all the citizens of Shakopee. He realizes he can’t do it alone — he wants your input, ideas, and support! Dull will listen to your concerns and understands it will be a critical part of his job.
I urge all the citizens of Shakopee to consider becoming a partner with Nathan Dull. With your input and ideas, he can get a feel for the pulse of the community to better serve Shakopee.
Citizens of Shakopee: Nathan Dull is forward-looking and together, with him, we can all help our great city move forward as our wallets will allow. I encourage you to vote for Nathan Dull in the April 11 special election!
James Plekkenpol
Shakopee