Over the past four years, I have been able to witness first hand the amount of time and effort it takes to be a school board member. I give Kristi a lot of credit for everything that she has had to endure during this time.
It has been a second full-time job for her because of the challenges associated with a global pandemic and significant budget cuts made in the district. However, she never wavered and continued to give 110% with the best interest of the students and community in mind. Her heart was always in the right place even through the most difficult times.
She listened to community members' thoughts and opinions about a decision that the board would be facing.
Kristi has done exactly what she said she was going to do if elected four years ago. As a professional communicator and leader, Kristi recommended, and ultimately added, to the school board a community engagement committee to help improve communications and trust with all stakeholders. In addition, the board has done a great job of delivering financial stability and being transparent about budget cuts, detailed financial outlooks and monthly expenditures.
Kristi is fiscally responsible, detail-oriented and creative. Most importantly, she is a great mother and role model to our son who is a Senior at Shakopee High School.
I ask that you vote with your heart for our students on Nov. 8. Reelect Kristi Peterson to the Shakopee School Board.
Sean Peterson
Shakopee