I have known Brad Tabke for several years and found him to be thoughtful, focused, and an excellent communicator. Brad supports women’s rights, has worked tirelessly to fund education, and fought to develop and execute a plan to improve Shakopee’s infrastructure. As mayor, Brad supported expansion of the community center and improvements to the downtown commercial district.
Ten years ago, after 30 years living in Shakopee, our property was redistricted to a Prior Lake district. After the last census and redrawing of district lines, I am now again registered in House District 54A. I am happy to be able to support and vote for Brad as District 54A representative.
Marianne Kanning
Shakopee