Every campaign, Shakopee voters look forward to reading the Question and Answers section printed by the Shakopee Valley News. It is a great opportunity to hear directly from the candidates about their platform, what they care about, and how they see the future of our community.
Unfortunately this year, instead of focusing on his record, Rep. Mortensen chose to use his column to attack me. It went against the purpose of the Q-and-As and was printed in error last Saturday.
While unfortunate, I appreciate the Valley News' quick response in fixing the online version and allowing me to refute my opponent’s claim on this page.
In his Q&A, Rep. Mortensen said that I am “under investigation for violating Fair Campaign Practice Law.” This is not true. As reported in the Valley News weeks ago, this claim brought against me by Rep. Mortensen’s wife was dismissed by a panel of judges.
The hearing determined that a vendor had accidently used the word “re-elect” in an online test advertisement not approved or seen by me. Mrs. Mortensen used a mistake that was made without my knowledge to sue me personally. This is a terrible waste of resources and time.
This election, I hope Democrats and Republicans across Shakopee reject these tactics and vote for candidates who have a history of working hard, caring for others and getting results for Shakopee.
Brad Tabke
Shakopee