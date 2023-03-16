After 40 years of performances, the Shakopee Knights of Columbus will present the final shows of “The Passion of Jesus in Music, Word & Light” next week.
Shows take place at 8 p.m. March 22-25 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 350 Atwood Street in Shakopee. Performances on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are in English narration, while the Friday show will be performed with Spanish narration.
This is the first year the presentation has expanded to four free shows from its typical three, giving the production an extended farewell after four decades.
“It’s the 40th anniversary, so it’s a celebratory year and a nice one to choose to wrap it up,” said Peggy Philipp, publicity and casting assistant.
The “Passion Play” centers around various stages in the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus, said David Schmieg, who works on producing and designing the show.
About 100 people from the southwest metro are participating in the final shows, making up the cast, crew and choir. An organist and timpanist will also accompany the choir.
Most of them live in Shakopee and neighboring communities, but some travel from farther distances, such as Director and Casting Director Mike Bemis, who comes from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, each year to work on the show.
Bemis added that the cast and crew come together like a family for the Passion Play, though some participants actually do have familial connections. Philipp’s mother, Kathy Philipp, has been the show’s choir director since it first began. Peggy Philipp’s children have also grown up in the production, with one of them currently cast in a main role.
Some cast and crew have also stayed involved for much of the 40 years, with both Bemis and Schmieg having worked on the Passion Play for over 30 of them.
“After all this time, you look forward to this time of year. You look forward to getting together with the people that you’ve gotten together with for 40 years, and it’s really an excellent opportunity to prepare for Easter,” Schmieg said.
But after these 40 years, those involved with the play said it is time to wrap things up. Age is a primary concern for participants, as most people involved in the production are in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
“Most of the people involved in this are not kids anymore … it’s just getting to a point where either somebody has to pick up the reins, or it’s time to retire,” Schmieg said.
“It’s been a labor of love, but I don’t think we can do it anymore with the way we’re going at it,” Bemis added. “It’s harder to find cast members and with me being in Menomonee Falls, it’s a lot of phone calls. So I guess 40 years is a good run.”
Philipp said time constraints have also been an issue, as people working on the show are busy preparing for up to 11 months out of the year. Once a show wraps, she said, a board meeting takes place about a month later to start on plans for the following year’s show.
Entering this week of shows, the cast and crew said they look forward to all coming together one last time and putting on their best performances for the community.
“It’s hard to make people understand how many people are involved who don’t get much credit. I’m very thankful for each and every one of them, the names that go unsaid. Without them, this wouldn’t have lasted 40 years, that’s for sure,” Schmieg said.
“I want to thank everybody for the 40 years,” Bemis said. “The audience has always been there, and we just want to thank them.”