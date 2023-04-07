The Shakopee City Council continued discussions on plans for SandVenture Aquatic Park, a recreational staple in the community for more than 50 years.
SandVenture’s swimming pool, located in Lions Park, was first built in the late 1960s. The pool is a sand-bottom pool, one of only four in Minnesota.
The park also includes a 300-foot water slide, two 12-foot drop slides, a diving board, a concession stand, locker rooms and family changing rooms.
But besides occasional updates, the facility has not undergone any major renovations or improvements for many years. According to a March 21 city memo, the sand has not been replaced, buildings are in poor condition and the pool liner, plumbing and curb walls are all in need of replacement.
“As it stands, SandVenture has outlived its useful life. The pool liner leaks, the piping supplying water is 50 years old and had a major leak last season (which upon inspection revealed the pipes are in very poor condition). The building is also in a condition verging on unsafe,” an April 4 city memo stated.
The City Council has been discussing how to approach these condition concerns, especially with the park still being so beloved in the community. The city reported that more than 27,500 people used the pool in 2022, with use increasing by over 37% since 2018.
At the March 21 council meeting, officials agreed to have staff bring back information on holding a referendum regarding the park’s future. After it was determined there was not a reason to hold a referendum, the City Council spent part of its April 4 meeting weighing four options on SandVenture.
These options ranged from doing nothing beyond the typical painting and cleaning job performed prior to each season to getting rid of the aquatic park and converting the property to another use.
The two other options proposed approving bids, with one limiting SandVenture’s use to its current three months and construction estimating at approximately $4 million.
The other would upgrade the facility to a year-round one, which would allow the city to provide yearlong revenue stream opportunities, possibly include more permanent food service like a restaurant and expand amenities for the wintertime. This construction cost is estimated at approximately $7 million.
Staff recommended the year-round upgrade option, and the City Council agreed in its April 4 meeting to bring this option to its next meeting on April 18.
Cost concerns were brought up among city officials, as some worried about the financial impact this would have on current and future Shakopee residents. The $7 million plan would have an impact of approximately $128,500 on the property tax levy, not including any revenue adjustments.
“We’ve been very cognizant from the very beginning of trying to keep this project at a price that we thought was sustainable,” City Administrator Bill Reynolds said.
But councilors discussed how expanding to a year-round facility could open the doors for new revenue streams not currently an option with SandVenture. This includes additional funds potentially raised via a restaurant, rentals, advertising and marketing, naming rights and by offering an array of different winter events and activities.
New amenities like a climbing wall, resurfacing the slide, upgrading changing rooms and locker room spaces, and adding a new children’s area with seating for guardians are also included with the current proposal.
Some councilors also touched on how the costs would be worth it given the love Shakopee residents have had for the aquatic park for more than half a century and continue to show each year.
“We are going to have a premier facility if we move on with a full build,” Councilor Jay Whiting said. “After 50 years and the people that have gone through that and the memories, I think we owe it to the city to take a look at thinking big and making it year-round.”
“I understand we have all these different amenities with pools, but you can’t compare those pools to this place that we have,” Councilor Angelica Contreras added. “I feel our constituents want to keep it.”