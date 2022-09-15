The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported.
The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m.
The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around 9 a.m. In a Facebook comment, the police department confirmed that a suicide occurred near the area and said a decision was made to shut down the ramp until the scene was clear.
The Shakopee Police Department and the Shakopee Fire Department responded to the scene, according to Police Captain Jason Arras.
No further information was available.