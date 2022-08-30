Police are searching for a 9-month-old child reported missing in Shakopee.
The county 911 dispatch center received a report Tuesday afternoon around 12:38 p.m. of a parental abduction of a child at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.
Officials have identified the child as Jahki Forester, last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie and red pants.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Forester was allegedly removed from protective custody by Zenitra Lee, his noncustodial mother. Lee is a 25-year-old woman with black hair, last seen wearing a black bandana, a gray tank top, black pants and black sandals and carrying a Patagonia backpack. She also goes by Zenitra Forester.
Both were last seen leaving the government center on foot, and their direction of travel is unknown, the sheriff's office said. There is no known vehicle associated with this incident.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation and working with multiple local and state law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-496-8423.