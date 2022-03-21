ProAct, an agency that serves people with disabilities, has had to get creative during the COVID pandemic to help people who often thrive on face-to-face connection.
The Shakopee location, one of six ProAct sites in Minnesota, has seen a slight dip in participation since the start of 2020, though it still currently serves 80 people.
“Things were definitely more challenging during the pandemic,” said Ali Brown, the senior program manager at the Shakopee site. “We’ve had to be creative, think outside of that box and see what we can offer that’s going to make things exciting and what participants want.”
PROVIDING CLASSES
Enrichment classes are a main part of ProAct’s work. Brown said the staff gets participants’ input on what they would like to have for class options.
Musical activities include dancing, karaoke and music appreciation, in which participants can learn about the history of music genres and discover what they enjoy. The staff also tries to keep participants active physically and mentally with exercise, reading, arts and crafts.
Games are very popular at ProAct, according to Brown, because participants get to use daily life skills like waiting their turns, going over colors and practicing counting.
For in-person activities, ProAct workers emphasize the importance of health and safety.
ProAct President and CEO Judie Foster-Lupkin said employees and participants are still wearing masks. Vaccinations or weekly testing are required for anyone working within the organization’s vocational rehabilitation services units. While vaccines aren’t a requirement in other ProAct departments, she adds that around 85-90% of ProAct staff and participants are vaccinated.
Brown said the staff takes time to explain why masking and sanitizing are important. She adds that many people at ProAct are very loving and enjoy hugs, so staff also work with participants to explain the need for social distancing during the pandemic.
Since the pandemic, ProAct has also tried to hold events and activities outside when possible. This, plus a recent relocation, has led to the Shakopee staff expanding its outdoor activities.
In November, ProAct moved its Shakopee location to a new space on Dean Lakes Boulevard.
The site has the outdoor space for a “loop walk” where staff and participants can get outside, walk around the building and wave to others. Brown said a loop walk was not an option at the previous location on Canterbury Road.
“The participants love it,” Brown said. “They love the space and the openness — it’s all very bright and cheery."
Foster-Lupkin said the opportunity to move was “just too good to pass up.”
“It was kind of love at first sight when we saw it,” she said. “This new location allows us to really continue our programming and service there, and the families are happy.”
For participants who are unable or don’t feel safe attending in-person activities, virtual classes are available. People can choose to have everything virtual or to follow a hybrid model, letting them choose which services would be best in person. Those taking virtual classes go through the Eagan site, regardless of where they live.
Foster-Lupkin said virtual classes have helped the agency retain relationships with people who aren’t able to be on location. “This has allowed us to still make those connections with them,” she said.
ProAct staff make the effort to keep everyone engaged virtually. That has resulted in many participants making friends in classes and keeping them outside of a virtual setting.
CELEBRATIONS
Beyond enrichment classes, ProAct has also continued to host celebrations in person and online. “Everyone likes to celebrate, right? Well, our guys like to do that 200% rather than 100% for any kind of party or celebration,” Brown said.
Like the classes, Brown said, employees take into account what participants would like to celebrate. Generally, celebrations and parties revolve around holidays and events like Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day and Mardi Gras.
Shakopee members also celebrate fun sporting events like the Super Bowl, the Olympics and the NCAA "March Madness" basketball tournament. For the most recent Super Bowl, people made game predictions and crafted helmets to place on a poster showing everyone's guesses on who would win.
The celebrations typically include activities like dancing, enjoying themed treats in the center (like Christmas cookies) and playing games.
Celebrations also keep virtual participants involved. Foster-Lupkin said that for a recent Mardi Gras parade, participants handed out beads through the hallways and danced along to music.
A Zoom call with virtual participants was shown on a laptop and held during the parade. Workers and participants danced and waved to everyone on the screen.
Foster-Lupkin said it’s important to make everyone feel involved during these exciting events at ProAct. “We do this all the time so they feel like they’re as close to us as they can get virtually,” she said.
While workers at ProAct have had to make adjustments over the last two years, Brown and Foster-Lupkin said they feel optimistic about where things are headed. “We have amazing staff who have been determined to stick to what our beliefs are and what ProAct’s mission is — to provide quality services,” she said.