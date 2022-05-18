ProAct, an agency that serves people with disabilities, won a 2022 Life Enrichment Award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation.
The agency won the award for the virtual enrichment services it provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This particular team of instructors is really the best the business has to offer and are so creative and eclectic with their talents,” ProAct senior program manager Stephanie Osman said in a news release.
MOHR consists of nearly 100 members, including ProAct.
“These award recipients represent the best practices we have to offer Minnesotans with disabilities," MOHR President Julie Johnson said in a news release. "They provide great opportunities that we should strive to emulate.”