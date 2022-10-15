Name/Age: Angelica Contreras, 43.
Address: 1766 Marschall Rd, Shakopee.
Family: Happily married to my husband for 26 years. We have four kids together. All who have attend or are currently attending Shakopee Schools.
Employment: Currently work in Scott County Public Health Department as a Breastfeeding Counselor in the WIC program.
Education: Certified Lactation Counselor.
Hobbies/interests: Enjoy traveling! Cooking and baking.
Previous experience: Previous Board member to Shakopee Soccer Association, Previous Vice President to the Shakopee Diversity Alliance, Current Co-Director to Association of Professionals and Students.
Contact info: (952) 217-2595; http://angelicaforshakopee.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
Because I want to continue to better reflect the community I serve, continue to support our local law enforcement and encourage a two way relationship with our community, continue to support our local businesses for sustainable growth and I want to continue devoting my time to be present in local events and continue building relationships.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
There many items to look at but above all the most important is mental health. We need to work with our police department and partner up Scott County to have an embedded mental health specialist to ride along to take mental health calls.
We can’t lose focus on the important things like maintaining infrastructure including road, sewers and parks. We do this by working on our capital improvement plan and staying on task.
The safety of our city is very important. We currently are safe but to continue to stay at this level, we need to hire more police officers to keep up with the growth Shakopee has had.
Earlier this year, the city council narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products (minus tobacco or menthol) in Shakopee. What are your thoughts on this decision?
I am in support of this decision for the simple fact that these products are made to target our young children. After reading and analyzing all the information present to council from hospitals and clinic on the adverse effects on our children, I could not ignore the facts and voted in favor.
Describe your leadership style:
I am a listener. I hear the facts and see what is the greater good not the individual interest. I’m a visionary leader, progress focused and inspirational. Also democratic leader, meaning I’m supportive and innovative.
Why should residents vote for you?
For so many reasons. I have truly been a “feet on the ground” city councilor. I have been present, listening and serving our community unconditionally. I care for Shakopee residents. They are my neighbors and I will do everything I can to continue to make Shakopee a wonderful place to live, work and play. I’m committed to supporting our local businesses and will continue do that, and I’m committed to continue to make Shakopee one of the lowest taxed communities in the Twin Cities metro area.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.