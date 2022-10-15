Name/Age: Ashlee Sepulvado, 37.
Address: 2022 Williams Street, Shakopee.
Family: I am married to my best friend, we have four children (all girls) and one grandbaby (a boy).
Employment: My current role is as a Program Manager with CH Robinson in our North America Surface Transportation division.
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree, Business Management from St. Mary’s University.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy spending quality time with my family and making memories, my husband and I love to travel, and I am a fitness enthusiast and aspiring triathlete.
Previous experience: I have served on the Shakopee Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments and Appeals for over four years and played a supporting role in the Parks Master Plan and 2040 Envision Shakopee Comp Plan.I have over 12 years of experience as a Project Manager with a proven track record of delivering multiple programs and large-scale projects, at times multiple concurrently, on time and on budget by effectively communicating, facilitating, leading and coaching multiple teams. I have worked at companies from small start ups to large healthcare organizations.
Contact info: ashlee@sepulvado4shakopee.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council? I have always been drawn to service. I want to see Shakopee continue to grow and thrive. I want to work to ensure accountability and transparency in our city and by our local leaders. I want to ensure we are fiscally responsible and maintain focus on community and do not lose sight of our long term visions for short term gains. I want to help attract businesses, jobs and revenue to Shakopee. I want Shakopee to be a highly desired community to live and work in.I will do this all by leaning on my experience serving Shakopee as well as my professional experience where I work across divisions, functions and departments to bring people together and align on strategy, direction, execution and measurements of success. I am running for City Council to serve my community and work hard on your behalf.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Support for our emergency services. Many calls received by Shakopee Police are mental health related. I would like to work with city staff to embed a social worker/mental health professional within the department and training to better equip our men and women protecting our city to address these situations in a safe capacity for all those involved.
2. Increase communication and foster collaboration between city, county, state, school district. For example, the current dispatch system that the county utilizes is less than ideal. Response time is greatly impacted by the inefficiency of the current system. I want to work with the county as a representative of Shakopee and get this system upgraded.
3. There is currently a project in the Capital Improvement Plan for an Innovation Center within Shakopee. This is currently lower on the priority list for future consideration, but I for one would like to see this moved up. This building will serve as a business incubator and support business training needs and post-secondary education for our region’s residents.
Earlier this year, the city council narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products (minus tobacco or menthol) in Shakopee. What are your thoughts on this decision?
I understand both sides of this topic: there is the desire to protect our youth and remove an addictive and harmful substance. On the flip side, we do not want to take away revenue opportunities from our local businesses. I like to assume positive intent and believe that our shops would not intentionally sell these products to minors. However, the reality is that our youth has other means of obtaining these products such as getting someone who is old enough to purchase these products for them. This is the same risk with non flavored vaping products, alcohol and eventually THC products. While I personally do not like the attraction of these products on our youth, I do not agree with either city or state intervening and determining what business owners can and cannot sell within legal bounds.
Describe your leadership style:
My leadership style is multifaceted. I want to understand our purpose and big picture goals, while balancing that with incremental, achievable steps of progress. I like to encourage, coach and empower my teams. I look at data and facts then weigh that with empathy and compassion.
Why should residents vote for you? I believe I am the best candidate for this position because I have experience. I have served on the planning and board of adjustments of appeals, I have established relationships with city staff and members of this community. I know the distinction between city, school district, county and state.I am committed. I do not shy away from tough conversations, asking questions, or challenging the status quo. Just because we may have always done something a certain way, doesn’t mean it cannot be done differently. I will be quick to listen, be an advocate for this community and work tirelessly to make Shakopee the best city to live in in Minnesota.I will get things done.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.