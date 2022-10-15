Name/Age: Ian Osborn, 33.
Address: 443 Market St. S, Shakopee.
Family: Alan Osborn (Father), Connie Ballew (Mother), Beth Ritter (Stepmother), John Ballew (Stepfather).
Employment: Assistant Public Defender, Office of the First Judicial District Public Defender.
Education: University of Nebraska College of Law, Heidelberg University.
Hobbies/interests: Chess, Fishing, Football.
Previous experience: No past political experience.
Contact info: Ian.a.osborn@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I will be a better representative of the people than some current council members and other candidates.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them? 1. Safety concerns due to unrest in nearby cities can be addressed by police corroboration.
2. Free speech concerns can be addressed by giving voice to all sides.
3. Unnecessary spending can be addressed by paying our debts instead of creating new ones.
Earlier this year, the city council narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products (minus tobacco or menthol) in Shakopee. What are your thoughts on this decision? I was at the meeting and witnessed it firsthand. I am strongly against these bans as they harm our local businesses in a time of rehabilitation. Now is the worst time to place these strangleholds on local proprietors.
Describe your leadership style: I firmly believe that the Constitution of the United States has created the single greatest country of all time. As such, my decision making is rooted in that document and freedoms for all. I lead not to control, but to give voice to the voiceless and maintain our God-given rights.
Why should residents vote for you? They should vote for me because I will keep our government out of their lives and pockets.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.