Name/Age: Ziyad Abdi, 41.
Address: 1245 Kensington Dr., Shakopee.
Family: Husband /Father, have seven children and wife.
Employment: Self-employee dispatch and operate cargo truck own company, MAAZ EXPRESS LLC.
Education: Starting spring MBA Leadership and Change.
Hobbies/interests: Helping to the community, social activities.
Previous experience: Community outreach and advocates.
Contact info: ziyadabdi744@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As we all know, city of Shakopee is one of the fastest growing cities in our state, we have diverse residents and I would like to be the bridge builder who can bring new ideas to the table so we can move our beloved city to a prosper future for all. I am running for representative because I believe we need to re-examine our priorities and make Shakopee a place where everyone is welcomed.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
We face many challenges but if I have to choose three areas it’s housing, mental health, and job creation for our residents. We need to be open to new and existing entrepreneurs who can come and feel at home.
Earlier this year, the city council narrowly voted to prohibit the sale of flavored vaping products (minus tobacco or menthol) in Shakopee. What are your thoughts on this decision?
I truly believe we must do everything in our power to stop youth indications, so I’m in favor of prohibiting illicit drugs and flavored vaping. Because our kids and youth are our future.
Describe your leadership style:
I always try to encourage my partners and coworkers to brainstorm to get a wide range of ideas for the member groups I believe diversity has different experiences.
Why should residents vote for you?
Shakopee is already a wonderful place to live, work and play. A resident of Shakopee, our city has everything necessary to be even bigger. Currently, our city does not reflect the community it serves. Therefore, having a voice and true inclusion is critical to our success in our city. I am running to make this already great city more vibrant, diverse, and innovative. One of the things I would like to improve if elected is to work with local communities, our city administrators, and other stakeholders to better attract diverse talent.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No and never been.