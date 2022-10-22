Name/Age: Bill Mars, 63.
Address: 1279 Cider Circle, Shakopee.
Family: Wife Corky; children Jill, Chris, Rachel and Alex. Five grandchildren.
Employment: Target Corporation HQ, Financial Retail Service Division, 16 years.
Education: B.A. in business, College of St. Scholastica, Duluth.
Hobbies/Interests: Community service, camping, cooking.
Previous Experience: Mayor, elected 2001, 2015, 2019. Appointed: City of Shakopee Planning Commission, 10 years; Shakopee Public Utilities, 12 years. Community involvement: Rev. Pond fundraiser; Huber Park Community Playground Committee founder and fundraiser.
Why do you want to serve as mayor?
I want to continue as your mayor of our great community as much has been accomplished in the past seven years. Shakopee is Innovating, Entertaining & Thriving. We have brought jobs, housing growth and vitality to downtown, while keeping our small-town feel. We have refreshed our parks and added new signature parks like Ridge Creek. We have much more work to do, like the riverbank stabilization project. If you like the direction of our community, I am the leader we need.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Riverbank stabilization: We received $3.5 million in federal funding. We are working on state bonding funds for another major part along with your partners. We need to protect our infrastructure and unlock our rich history via the Historic Culture Corridor.
2. Work to establish the Innovation Hub. We are partnering with federal leaders for funding, Minnesota State University and local business owners.
3. Continue to grow to expand our tax base to keep local property taxes low.
You and your opponent have worked alongside each other for years. Where do you think you two differ in how you would represent Shakopee? Shakopee is doing extremely well and is headed in the right direction. I proudly represent and promote our community all the time. I work hard to bring out the best that Shakopee has to offer.Under my leadership, our tax base has grown $2.9 billion in the past 7 years. We have lowered our city’s tax rate for the past 7 years. Our tax rate is down 10 percentage points over the past 7 years.We have a very safe community. Our 2022 crime rate trend shows we are on track to have the lowest crime rate ever.Every one of our TIFs has been paid off early, providing benefits to our community. I supported and voted for the Downtown Deco & Shakopee Flats TIF redevelopments. These two redevelopments have enhanced our Downtown with housing, and we added Mana Brewing and Mallards Restaurant. Also, I voted for the TIF for Canterbury Park that has provided many construction jobs and will provide long term jobs for our community. I have been very supportive of this major redevelopment.
Describe your leadership style:
Collaborative and inclusive. I work to build through consensus. Leading Shakopee in a positive way. Every decision I make is through a lens of, “Is this in the best interest of our community as a whole, long term?”
Why should residents vote for you?
I have been proudly leading our community for the past 7 years. Our city has won 10 major awards in the past 7 years. Our local government is doing a great job serving our community with outstanding customer service. I have worked hard to keep local property taxes low. I have long term leadership experience. I am the right candidate, one you know and can trust. I have been the positive face of Shakopee and have been leading the way as your mayor. I ask to earn your continued support on Nov. 8. Vote Mars for Mayor.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
None.