Name/Age: Matt Lehman, 57. I was born and raised in Shakopee, and I am a lifelong resident.
Address: 815 8th Ave. E., Shakopee.
Family: Married to wife Rena of 33 years, we have two sons, Dan and Butch. Dan is married to Ashley, and they have given us two wonderful grandkids. Our children, grandchildren, and parents also reside in Shakopee, giving me a unique understanding of the lifecycle issues.
Employment: I have worked 39 years in the automotive field in multiple capacities, from technician, parts, service advisor, service management, site development, and business owner. My wife and I have owned and operated Arc Automotive for 17 years, ASE certified since 1989 to present.
Education: Graduate, general education diploma. Graduate, Hennepin Technical College (automotive technician). Project gate business development recipient. I hold numerous other automotive related educational certificates. I also have numerous Federal Homeland Security/FEMA training certificates including pandemic response, incident command, incident resources and national incident management. Governor’s commendation for quality.
Hobbies/Interests: Love all aspects of racing and the mechanical ingenuity that it requires. Camping and the natural beauty. Over the years, I have enjoyed serving many nonprofit organizations, including Samaritans purse, Disabled Vets, Fish, CAP Agency, multiple Minnesota counties and many other great organizations striving to make the world a better place for everybody.
Previous Experience: I’ve been told that I’m the longest serving city council member in Shakopee’s history (20 years), and that requires the ongoing trust and confidence of the community. The experience I have gained locally and from the elected staff from other layers of government is priceless. Policy difference need not be personal; rather, individuals having priorities in different orders of importance. My experience has taught me that serving the local electorate requires placing their needs first and above special interests, lobby groups and outside influences from other government layers. My many years of Shakopee elected service has taught me that great ideas come from the individual citizens we serve, that everyone gets a seat at the table and all opinions are welcomed and respected. Local government is most effective and appreciated when focused on core services and the people it serves. My record reflects that.
Contact Info: www.lehmanformayor.com. Facebook: Matt Lehman for Shakopee. Email: mattlehmansr@comcast.net. Phone/text: 612-237-0422.
Why do you want to serve as mayor?
Runaway inflation and never-ending interest rate increases warrant difficult conversations to better serve the taxpayer’s interests. I would like to use my years of council experience, proven record, community trust and confidence to lead conversations in how government can lower its costs to the people it serves. These conversations should include other layers of government and certainly our businesses and the electorate we serve. We can also strive to build unity on divisive issues by focusing on areas of agreement.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Economic: Two years ago, my top concern was the future financial and economic impacts of the federal and state COVID pandemic spending. We now see inflationary impacts and increasing interest rates having negative impacts on the people we serve.
Solution: Fund and prioritize core required service levels, stop current taxpayers’ subsidies for future growth and city services. Reevaluate non-core services for need and efficiencies.
2. Growth: Too fast, too slow?
Solution: Shakopee has always led in growth, no reason for current taxpayers to subsidize and fund future growth. TIF district growth does not pay into general fund for city services; existing taxpayers pay for these services for the duration of the TIF district up to 15 years. Inflation substantially increases these service costs to existing taxpayers.
3. Crime/Community
Solution: My new initiative, Three E’s program for success: eyes, ears, and evidence. Prosecutions require evidence. Ticket fee large venues to cover service costs.
You and your opponent have worked alongside each other for years. Where do you think you two differ in how you would represent Shakopee?
The clearest examples of our differences would be the attempted hostile takeover of the Shakopee Public Utility. The public attacks on the Shakopee Public Utility were deeply concerning, disheartening, extremely unprofessional and unfounded.
Ignoring Scott County’s transportation concerns related to the Canterbury TIF development (prior to approval). The county had a legitimate concern related to their jurisdiction and area of transportation responsibility, and should have been heard as requested.
The differing opinion between the Jackson Township Board and City concerning the newly adopted Orderly Annexation Agreement. I was directly involved in the Township/City discussions, and I agree with the Jackson Township Elected Body on their interpretation and understanding of our discussions. Development would drive annexation, not the Shakopee taxpayers. As I have stated before, I rely on facts, everyone gets a seat at the table, and all opinions are welcomed and respected.
Describe your leadership style.
Leadership styles vary based on situations. I have a servant mindset and a duty to all the citizens of Shakopee to be fiscally responsible, honest, and transparent, citizen focused and open-minded to problems and or solutions. I strive to mentor others while also accepting self-improvement myself. I expect honesty and accountability of myself and others. I set goals to achieve, yet recognize uncontrollable factors often alter goals and/or timelines. I keep a forward future vision that’s prioritized on those I lead and the goals we seek. A good leader listens, studies and validates issues; seeks compromise or finds consensus; respects differing ideas and opinions; and follows up on effectiveness of goals and strategies. I have displayed these qualities throughout my years as a City Council member and will continue to do so as mayor.
Why should residents vote for you?
Two years ago, I told the Shakopee citizens my biggest concern moving forward was the future economic impacts on our citizens and businesses from the federal and state COVID pandemic spending. I also stated concerns with all the taxpayer subsidized development deals and what could happen in a market downturn. Here we are, high interest rates and climbing, and the highest inflation in 40 years. I certainly have the experience, trust, confidence, and proven track record of fiscal responsibility, always placing the taxpayers first over my 20 years of Shakopee City Council service. I have worked with many different elected and appointed bodies and their staffs from all levels of government and both sides of political aisles with many successes. I firmly believe government is of the people, for the people, and by the people. I have always strived to represent the Shakopee voters and taxpayers’ interests. I appreciate your consideration.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No to all of the above.