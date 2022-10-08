Brian Kane
Name/Age: Brian Kane, 54
Address: 2081 Chester St., Shakopee
Family: Wife and four daughters
Employment: Assistant liquor store manager
Education: AAS Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant
Hobbies/interests: Travel, going to lake home, golfing and yard work.
Previous experience: Volunteer work with church festival as festival chair. Past member of parish council.
Contact info: brikane525@outlook.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
So I can be a voice for families, students, and teachers who have concerns about increasing costs, i.e. property taxes, lack of budgetary transparency, and the problems that the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department create in our district.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them? One: Prevent the reoccurrence of mandating masks and distance learning. I would address this by providing solid medical evidence that masks do very little against viruses not just the pseudo main stream media “evidence.”
Two: Inform others of the dangers of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department. I would address this by clearly making the connection of the above department by explaining the similarities between this department and Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Three: Inform district residents about the plan by state educational officials of Minnesota to make changes to the social studies curriculum and also inform district residents of the books in the high school library that students as young as 14 yo can check out that are pornographic in nature. The one title of a book “Gender Queer” needs to be presented, including showing the pictures that are in it should be made public knowledge. I would address this by presenting the evidence to the board.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I would foster civil discourse by presenting my opinions and also by being open to other opinions that are not harming our children. I would also not shut down anyone’s First Amendment freedom of speech as the existing board has done.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not? No, because although it decreases the class sizes it also creates increases in property taxes for families who no longer have children attending the district schools. I think the residents should have the option of paying less if their children aren’t enrolled in the district schools.
Describe your leadership style:My leadership style is not to be “the boss” but to listen and lead by example with a great work ethic by thoroughly investigating, informing, and educating myself and others to bring out the best in all.
Why should residents vote for you?
The residents should vote for me because I would be a strong advocate for the students, an advocate of more transparency in the correct information being disseminated to the public before anymore future levies, and I would inform the public about improper pornographic books in the library and expose the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department and what the true motives are behind this department.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No gross misdemeanor or higher and no personal bankruptcy or foreclosure.