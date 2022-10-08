Name/Age: Chad Johnson, 42
Address: 6822 Cambridge Rd, Shakopee, MN 55379
Family: I've been married to my wife Holly for 18 years. We have two boys, an 8th grader and a 4th grader.
Employment: I’ve worked in the Information Technology field since I was in college. From a computer repair shop to phone support. From supporting large-scale computer systems to owning them as a manager. I currently work as an IT reporting analyst at a large company based in the Twin Cities. Prior to my current role, I managed a portfolio of IT projects with a total budget of $12 million. Overall, I can summarize my work experience as: solving problems, managing large budgets, and getting people to work together.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of St. Thomas.
Hobbies/interests: I like being physically active. These days that mostly means riding my exercise bike although this summer most of my physical activity was doing project labor at home. My 4th grader and I are in a Facebook group for pizza aficionados, so we like to go out and try new pizza places on the weekends. My older son and I are passionate about cars and are regulars at Cars & Coffee and other local shows. My wife is my favorite person so any time I get to spend with her is a treat.
Previous experience: I’ve been engaged with the Shakopee community mainly through my children’s schools and activities. I volunteered with the Red Oak Elementary PTO as well as various school activities. I was a den leader, Pinewood Derby director, and committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 619. In 2019 and 2020, I coached a LEGO robotics league team of 5th and 6th graders through Shakopee Community Ed.
Contact info: johnson.chad@gmail.com or Facebook: @ChadJohnson720SB
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I’ve followed local government for the past several years and seen the back and forth. I’m frustrated by some of the negative sentiment that’s out there and how nasty the comments can be. I decided the way to deal with that frustration is by getting involved. I have friends and neighbors who are teachers and staff. I want the school to do right by them. I have one son in the district and another who will be in the district soon. I want the best for them. I want to make sure Shakopee schools stay on the path of restoring public trust.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?First is budget. Now that the levy is passed, let’s make sure we stay on track to rebuilding the unassigned fund balance. I also want to make sure we get as much value as we can get from the funding we have. The district currently spends 85% of its budget in the classroom. The projected decline in students will mean a decline in state funding, so we should have some plans in place for that.Next is recovering from the pandemic. Test scores dipped due to COVID. I want to make sure the administration has a plan to address that. I’m also hearing from parents and staff about increased behavioral problems at school. I want to understand how that is going to be corrected. What I can do is listen to the community and bring that feedback to the board and to the superintendent to drive change.Third in my list is the community’s trust. The school board and district have done a lot of work in this area but there are still calls for more transparency. I would like to engage with the people who feel there is not enough transparency in order to understand what they feel is missing and how we can deliver it.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?Listen without judgement, ask clarifying questions, and try to find areas of agreement. We come from different backgrounds and have different frames of reference, sometimes so extreme that it feels like you’re almost speaking different languages. You have to establish common ground first—make sure each person understands what the other is saying. From there, you can tackle the discussion piece by piece. We can figure out what we agree on, where we might be able to compromise, and where we’re stuck.Opening up some more channels of communication between the public and the school board could help ease some of the tension that exists. Dr. Redmond hosts “Coffee with the Superintendent” regularly. The school board could do something similar. We should look to foster conversations beyond the public comment segment of the school board meetings.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
I absolutely supported the levy. We needed it in order for our schools to be comparable to schools in the surrounding area. If the levy didn’t pass, the elementary level high-potential program was in the first group of budget cuts. The risk of the loss of that program is what led my wife and I to enroll our now-4th grader at Aspen Academy. Now that the levy passed, I’m thrilled that he’ll be able to come back to Shakopee with the opportunity to not only take advanced classes in the core subjects, but also the enrichment and real-world skill building of things like coding, cooking, engineering, and robotics.
Describe your leadership style:
I have an analytical style. I like to collect all the facts and data in order to determine the best course of action. The past few years of my career I’ve been building the skill of influencing without authority. That is, how to get a person or a group to trust and follow you even though you are not their direct supervisor or manager. Working together is better than giving or taking orders.
Why should residents vote for you?I believe strong public education is fundamental to the success of not only our community but our nation. All students deserve an education that will equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in our society.Public trust in Shakopee Schools was shattered by a former superintendent. He’s long gone and every member of the school board has been replaced. Yet distrust remains. Seeking retribution for past grievances is a distraction at best; destructive at worst. The best path is forward.Thankfully, enough trust has been restored that the citizens of Shakopee passed the levy and Shakopee Schools now have the funding needed to provide our students with the education and enrichment they deserve. Shakopee schools are strongly positioned for future success, and I am running to protect that future.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.