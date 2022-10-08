Kristi Peterson
Name/Age: Kristi Peterson, 49
Address: 1984 French Trace Ave., Shakopee
Family: My husband Sean and I have been married for 20 years. We have a son, Noah, who is a senior at Shakopee High School.
Employment: Marketing Leader for a national manufacturing company
Education: B.A. Communications and Journalism from Augustana University; MBC-Business Communications from University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis
Hobbies/interests: Avid golfer—Member of the LPGA Amateurs Golf Association; scrapbooking, quilting
Previous experience: Elected to the Shakopee School Board in 2018; elected to the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) Board of Directors in 2020 representing Director District 13; member of the MSBA Delegate Assembly; past President of the Shakopee Girls Fastpitch Softball Association; past Board Member for the Shakopee Education Endowment Foundation (SEEF); community member on the committee that planned the high school expansion; community member of the team that designed the arts and communications wing/theaters after the high school expansion referendum was passed; past President of the Executive Women’s Golf Association (EWGA), which is now the LPGA Amateurs Golf Association.
Contact info: Kristi4shakopeeschools.com; https://www.facebook.com/Petersonforbrighterfuture; petersonforbrighterfuture@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
I decided to run for reelection because I feel the work that our school board started four years ago is going very well, but is not yet finished. Our district has significant momentum moving into the future. To continue this momentum, we need to have consistency at the board table. As I reflected upon where our school district was at this time in 2018 to where it is today, we certainly have done a lot to turn around the direction of our district—even amidst a global pandemic. Being a school board member is not an easy job. There is a big learning curve experienced by all members. It’s more than just addressing hot topics. It’s about governance, establishing policy and understanding the needs of our students and community. As a school board, we have done exactly what we said we were going to do—bring financial stability, transparency and improvement to communications with our community.
What are the top three items in your platform, and how would you address them?
1. Our Kids—We need to ensure that our kids, pre-K through high school, continue to receive an excellent education from Shakopee Schools. This includes having the necessary teachers, class sizes and resources available to meet the needs of every student. We are also implementing additional activities for our students with the notion that every child is in an activity to aid our students in building confidence.
2. Our Future—I will continue to focus and execute our three strategic visions and priorities to help propel us into the future: financial sustainability and district alignment; student learning performance; and equity and inclusion. We are working hard to do everything we can to make sure that each individual student reaches the greatest individual learning potential possible.
3. Our Community—When you have a strong school system in your community, the community will thrive. I support the continuation of our strong partnerships with our community and business partners to offer educational experiences for our students at all grade levels.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
Over the past four years, our school board has been committed to having open and productive conversations with our community. We welcome differing viewpoints in a productive, collaborative manner. Outside of board meetings, school board members host conversations where members of our community can talk with school board members. In addition, individual board members are present in our schools during conferences and other events where parents can visit with board members. During board meetings, the Shakopee School Board continues to have a public comment portion of our meeting where members of the public can share their thoughts directly to the entire board.
Did you support last year’s operating levy? Why or why not?
Yes! I supported the operating levy in November of 2021 as it was critical to the stability of not only our school district but also our growing community. Students continue to need various levels of support. With $7.5 million in budget cuts which resulted from the failed operating levy in 2020, it was very difficult to support the needs of our students. Before the successful passage of the levy in 2021, Shakopee was one of a few districts that didn’t have an operating levy to help fund everything that happens inside our buildings. Since 2003, the state per pupil formula has not kept pace with inflation. This alone has resulted in $1,200 per pupil less in funding for Shakopee Schools. In addition, federal special education mandate funding has fallen well short of the promised amount. This has resulted in a $9 million shortfall this past year which has had to come out of our general fund to cover these programs.
Describe your leadership style:
I care deeply about our community. Over the past four years, I have poured my heart into being a strong board member. It is a significant time commitment requiring appropriate training to be successful. In addition, I have been a strong advocate at both the federal and state levels for all students in Minnesota by working with our Minnesota contingent in Washington, D.C., as well as our state education committee members in St. Paul, to close the funding gap with mandated programs such as special education. This work has given me invaluable experience that I want to continue to build upon. As board chair in Shakopee for the past three years, I helped lead our district through the unprecedented times of a global pandemic while also making $7.5 million in budget cuts to balance our budget. Since 2020, I have served on the board of directors for MSBA representing many school districts in Scott and Carver Counties.
Why should residents vote for you?
I will continue to be focused on bringing positive results such as a continued focus on financial stability and sustainability, as well as ensuring we continue to deliver transparent communications. The work as a school board member is far from being done. We still have many opportunities to work on which include improving our state testing scores, closing the achievement gap and ensuring that our district’s finances are sustainable into the future. We need to have consistent leadership at the board table. I have invested a significant amount of time learning how to be an effective board member and want to continue to apply what I learned for another four years. I will continue to work tirelessly for our kids to help them gain the necessary skills and confidence to be successful today and into the future.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.