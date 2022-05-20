Shakopee-based Rahr Corp. is participating in a new nationwide incubation program that advocates for better demographic representation in the craft brewing industry.
The initiative — The Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program — was created by Marcus Baskerville, a co-founder of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. The month-long program will provide education, training and mentorship for twelve women and BIPOC brewers from all over the country.
“Even with the unprecedented growth and popularity of the craft beer movement, women and people of color continue to be left out,” Baskerville said in a news release. “Named after my grandmother, the Harriet Baskerville Incubation Program will provide opportunities for those who are underrepresented in our industry to gain hands-on training and education in brewing — hopefully jump-starting incredible careers.”
According to recent Brewers Association demographics data, nearly 94% of individual brewery owners are white. Additionally, over 75% of individual brewery owners are men.
Baskerville is also the creator of Black is Beautiful. The collaborative between more than 1,200 breweries has raised over $3 million for organizations supporting equity and inclusion efforts.
The incubation program is set to begin in November 2022. Selected participants will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to Weathered Souls’ new location, expected to open later this year.
According to a Rahr Corp. news release, participants will receive hands-on education on processes that include brewing maintenance, yeast propagation, ingredients, and brewing with professional equipment. They will also learn how to sustainably create, finance and market a brewing program.
PROVIDING SUPPORT
Mike Brennan, North American sales director for Rahr Corp.’s BSG Handcraft, said Baskerville reached out last September about having breweries participate in the program.
The idea was passed on to Rahr Corp. President and Chief Executive Willie Rahr, who said he was drawn to the initiative.
“When George Floyd is murdered and the world had this period of reckoning on social issues and racial equality issues, we were pretty determined to do something,” he said. “We feel passionately about racial justice and racial equality, so being able to find an organization and a cause within our industry … it was the perfect marriage of our philanthropic interests, our moral interests and our business interests.”
Rahr Corp. has provided $100,000 to help fund the program. Additionally, the company will provide technical support and education on the malting process.
Rahr said he hopes to support the incubation program in the future and use the company’s industry relationships to get more organizations involved.
He added that funding the program has led him to look at ways his corporation can prioritize similar programs and initiatives.
“What success looks like to us is when there are more underrepresented groups participating in the brewing industry, ideally as owners but even as just employees and brewers,” Rahr said. “We need to get the beer industry looking more like America, and this is a way to do that.”