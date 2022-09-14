Rahr Malting Co. celebrated 175 years at its Shakopee headquarters Friday, Sept. 9.
Somewhere between 600-800 people were expected to attend the celebration, according to Rahr President and CEO Willie Rahr. This group consisted of employees and their families, retirees, partners, contractors, vendors, shareholders and members of the Rahr family.
Evening festivities included guided tours of the BSG Distribution Center, the Rahr Technical Center and some malt houses. Staff members were also able to teach their families more about the work they do via these tours.
Food, live music and a variety of drinks were featured.
Rahr was founded in 1847 and moved to Shakopee from Manitowoc, Wisconsin, in the mid-1930s. Rahr said he’s thankful for the impact Shakopee has had on the company for much of its 175-year history.
“The community has provided Rahr with the opportunity to grow … (and) it’s been a really symbiotic relationship,” he said. “We feel really good about being a member of the community, and we feel that the community has been supportive and encouraged our growth over the decades.”