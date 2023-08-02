The day before recreational cannabis became legal in Minnesota, a Shakopee business owner was given probation for selling hemp-derived THC edibles during a citywide moratorium.
Stephen Michael Shanks, 55, the owner of Ramble on Records, who had been charged in March with the sale of cannabis products, was given the sentence Monday, July 31, under a so-called stay of adjudication.
Recreational marijuana became legal Aug. 1.
A stay of adjudication essentially means that if a defendant completes the terms of the sentencing, then no conviction would be entered on their record. In this case, Shanks was put on probation for a year and must remain law-abiding and not commit the same or similar offenses.
Just two days before the ruling, meanwhile, Ramble on Records closed its brick-and-mortar operation and planned to become an online-only business, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.
Emails to Shanks and an attorney listed for him were not immediately returned.
Last year, the state clarified language to allow the sale of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. The law allowed for the sale of hemp-derived edibles containing up to 0.3% THC, five milligrams per serving and up to 50 milligrams per package. However, the state allowed municipalities the chance to put in place moratoriums lasting up to one year.
Shakopee passed a six-month moratorium Aug. 16. Other cities in the area passed moratoriums, too.
As first reported by Southwest News Media, Scott County Public Health, in early November, conducted “educational visits” to various stores across the county and found 11 stores to be out of compliance with local ordinances.
While eight of the businesses weren’t charged after they complied with follow-up orders to remove the products, the owners of Top Star Market, Ramble on Records and Tobacco Express — all Shakopee businesses — were each charged with misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint, Ramble on Records was allegedly found to be selling THC products during a Public Health visit. On Nov. 17, Shakopee police visited the store and "confirmed the active sales of THC/CBD edible products."
Thirteen days later, a drug task force agent returned with a police sergeant to the store and bought a Delta 8 cookie package containing 62.5 milligrams of Delta 8 THC per cookie and 500 per package, according to the complaint.
The owners of Top Star Market and Tobacco Express are expected back in court Oct. 3 for contested omnibus hearings.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar declined to comment.