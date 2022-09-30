Ramble On Records, a locally-owned record store, is reopening at a new storefront location in downtown Shakopee on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The record store has been located in downtown Shakopee since March 2019, but owner Steve Shanks said the space wasn’t the most ideal for the store — especially one heavily dependent on sights and sounds.
“That’s a tough spot over there for a retail store,” Shanks said about the store’s previous location. “I’m down a long, dingy hallway. Then out back, it’s just an alley. So it was a strange location.”
Shanks started plans for moving a few months ago when a more visible storefront downtown opened up.
The record store’s new location is at 113 Lewis St., about half a block away from its previous location. Despite the small move location-wise, Shanks said he’s excited for the additional exposure this change brings.
“The Chamber of Commerce and the city of Shakopee are always holding events out here, and I’m not in that. I’m offset from that, and I just watch it kind of take place,” he said. “I’m excited to be out here in the action for a change.”
Shanks has always been “chasing music,” he said, growing up with albums and now seeing around 40-50 concerts a year. This love and passion for music prompted his decision to start a record store years ago. This decision was also helped by the resurgence of record collecting in recent years.
“It’s been crazy,” he said about the vinyl craze. “Even when I was back there tucked in the back alley, I was able to build a pretty good business out of it. So I’m excited to see what will happen here with an actual storefront.”
Deciding to stay in Shakopee seemed obvious as Shanks has lived in town for almost 30 years, raising his family here. Through the years, he said he’s established good relationships with many repeat customers and hopes to build more given the new storefront and downtown Shakopee’s growth.
“I think this town is still growing like crazy … there’s a lot of new businesses coming along, and I just want to be part of it,” he said.
Ramble On Records has over 5,000 records at all times, both new and used vinyl. Shanks will continue to buy used records from people in addition to selling them. The store also has CDs and turntables for purchase.
In addition to the location change, Shanks said he anticipates some exciting changes in the store — like buying and selling more CDs. He added he also plans to expand into selling more new vinyl since “everything’s being rereleased on vinyl these days.”
Handling all these operations is impressive, given that Shanks is currently the only person running the store. He said he sometimes has a couple people fill in for him, but he hopes to start hiring someone shortly.
After weeks of preparation, Shanks looks forward to opening on Saturday and kicking off a new chapter for the record store downtown.
“Downtown is thriving right now,” he said. “I never felt like I was really a part of downtown over there, but now I kind of do.”