Registration is open for this year’s Minnesota State Youth EMS Competition.
The competition, also known as OEC State, allows 32 teams of high school EMS students to complete three different emergency scenarios and take a multiple-choice test. Awards are given to the most academic individuals and teams as well as the most professional team.
This year’s competition is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4601 Dean Lakes Boulevard in Shakopee.
Team registration must be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 15, through sites.google.com/swmetro.k12.mn.us/oec-state-competition/home and following the registration link on the website. Volunteers, judges and “victims” are also asked to sign up via the same link.
For questions about the competition, contact Paul Wilson at 952-567-8068 or pwilson@swmetro.k12.mn.us.