125 YEARS AGO
From the April 7, 1898, Scott County Argus
The excavation for the new addition to the Jacob Ries Bottling Works plant will be completed this week and work on the superstructure will be begun at once and pushed to rapid completion.
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 5, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
The fire department was called out Saturday forenoon at about eleven o’clock to extinguish a blaze which had started in the roof of the kitchen at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Stelten. The fire evidently had started from a spark from the chimney and was put out in a short time. The damage done was comparatively small.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 1, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Harness Shop to Discontinue
Mrs. D. H. Graycraft, who since the death of her husband a year ago has operated a harness shop in the Conter building at the corner of Second and Holmes street, disclosed this week that she is discontinuing business and is disposing of her entire stock.
The building, it was learned, has been sold to the Minnesota Valley Gas company who plans to remodel and improve the structure to serve its office and … needs here.
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 4, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
Society Rejects City’s Park Transfer Offer; Opposition Still Active
The Shakopee City Council’s offer to transfer Memorial Park to the Scott County Historical Society was rejected last Friday night by the society’s board of directors.
Although the society had wanted the land adjacent to the Minnesota Valley Restoration Project for their own care and development, the council had attached conditions to the land transfer which the society could not accept.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 2, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
School-start times harming children, board members told
Parents who blame later school start times for changes in their children’s learning habits brought their concerns to the Shakopee School Board Monday night.
It was standing-room only in the boardroom, prompting Board Chair Kathy Busch to set a 15-minute time limit on discussion of the issue, which wasn’t on the board’s lengthy agenda.
A half-dozen parents and representatives of a parent-teacher organization addressed the board, citing examples of the negative effects start times are having on young students at Sweeney and Pearson elementary schools.