125 YEARS AGO
From the April 21, 1898, Scott County Argus
An important change in the business circle was made last Friday, when Frank Buch’s lumber yard was sold to the St. Croix Lumber company, which firm will conduct the business as a branch yard in the future. It is understood that the yard will be under the management of Joseph Buch for a time at least.
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 19, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
Ed Thiede Purchases the J. J. Schaefer Home
Ed J. Thiede purchased the J. J. Schaefer home on Lewis Street hill, Monday, April 16. The purchase included the house and all other buildings with a plot of ground 300 feet deep with 120 feet frontage on Lewis Street. Mr. Thiede will take possession about the 25th of the month.
Mr. Schaefer retained 90x300 feet on the south side of the Thiede purchase on which he will build a new home, work to begin on same within three weeks.
The Schaefer family has rented the J. B. Heller home above Holmes Park and will make it their temporary residence until their new home is completed.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 15, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Starts Addition to Building Here
Clearing of the site and excavation for the footings upon which to erect a 56 by 94 foot addition to his building on West First street was begun this week by P. F. O’Connor, proprietor of the House of Bargains.
The new L-shaped structure which will attach to the apresent quarters on the south, extend along the alley and cover portion of the lot west of the building now used by O’Connor will provide for warehouse space and a shop. Truck entrances will be placed on the east side.
Future plans call for the construction of a display room and new front to be added to the north side facing on First street.
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 18, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
The Case Building on Shakopee’s main drag has a new storefront after work recently completed. Russ Case, manager at Case’s Mens Wear, said the newly redone front covers three attached stores. Plans are now in the works to fix up the stores’ rear entrance in a similar manner, according to Russ.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 16, 1998, Shakopee Valley News
Southbridge plat advances
The preliminary plat for a large residential development south of Highway 169, east of Dean Lake and west of County Road 18 was approved by the Shakopee City Council last week.
Southbridge First Addition (formerly East Dean Lake) would include 850 dwelling units in single-family residential lots and townhomes on 549 acres.
Applicants are Valley Green Business Park, the Minneapolis Foundation, and Shakopee Crossings Limited Partnership.