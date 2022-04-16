125 YEARS AGO
From the April 22, 1897, Scott County Argus
Nic Dondelinger’s saloon was thrown open last Monday, in the Thole building, and the “temperance billiard hall” was opened in the Jos. Voelker building alongside, the same day. “The Exchange,” run by Hickey & Arensbach, began business under license number 15, the day following.
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 20, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Ed V. Mertz to Be Manager of Ball Team
At a committee meeting of the Board of Managers held last Sunday afternoon, Ed V. Mertz was chosen manager of the baseball team for this season.
This will be pleasing news to Shakopee baseball fans. It is a well known fact that Ed is highly qualified for this position. He suggests that local players, who wish to try out for the team should get in touch with him and arrange to practice in the par just as soon as the weather will permit.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 17, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Telephone Strike in Second Week as Deadlock Holds
Now in its second week, the nationwide strike of telephone workers continues to further impress a foot-weary public, just how dependent business and organized society are on telephone service.
Although emergency service has been maintained by a small corps of supervisory employees here and throughout the vast regions affected by the strike, it appeared likely early this week that restoration of normal service could not be expected in the immediate future.
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 19, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
School Land Bond Issue Defeated
717 No, 399 Yes
An attempt to preserve land for future junior high school construction south and west of the present Shakopee Senior High site failed Tuesday, as voters turned thumbs down on a bond issue request by the school board for funds to purchase the property.
A total of 1117 voters went to the Junior High band room to cast their ballots. Of that total, only 399 voted for the issue and 717 voted no.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 17, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
School start-times may change
High school would begin 20 minutes later
A proposal to alter school start times and transportation arrangements was presented to the Shakopee School Board at Monday night’s meeting.
Superintendent Bob Ostlund presented the proposal that had been drawn up with the help of Shakopee Services, the transportation company that handles the district’s busing. In the proposal, the first bus run would transport senior high, junior high and Shakopee Area Catholic School junior high students to their respective schools.
The high school start time would be moved back almost a half hour to 7:50 a.m. with a release time of 2:30 p.m. The junior high start time would be 8 a.m. with a 2:40 p.m. release time.
The second bus run would transport Central School and SACS first-through fifth-grade students to their respective schools. Central Elementary would then start at 8:40 a.m., with a 3:15 p.m. release time.
The third and final run would transport Pearson and Sweeney elementary school students for a 9:15 a.m. start time with a 3:50 p.m. release time.
Ostlund said one of the reasons for the change in transportation schedules and school start times is due to the “sheer imbalance of numbers of students being transported to the elementary school.”