125 YEARS AGO
From the April 8, 1897, Scott County Argus
Jack Frost is frequently a mischief maker. One of his latest pranks was the upsetting of a pile of wood at the foot of the alley at the rear of Jos. Nachtsheim’s bakery.
There was a lot of the wood, and it was piled eight feet high, and when it came tumbling down upon Aug. Scherkenbach’s cutter, it put an end to that vehicle about as effectually as the hundred year’s wear did the memorable “one-hoss shay.”
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 6, 1922, Shakopee Tribune
Business Change
C. D. McKinnon of River Falls, Wis., this week purchased from Fred Stelten, the pool room and soft drink parlor owned and conducted by him for several years. Mr. McKinnon took possession Monday.
Mr. McKinnon owned and managed an up-to-date hotel at River Falls for the past twelve years. He states that he will rearrange the pool hall and replace the old tables that are now in use with new ones.
Mr. Stelten has no definite plans for the future, however, it is hoped, he will decide to remain in this city.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 3, 1947, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Shakopee Corn Field Gets Cover Spot on Seed Trade Paper
The fame of Shakopee as a seed corn growing center was spread far and wide this week with the distribution of the widely circulated trade journal, “Seed World” which on its cover carried an aerial photo of a 100-acre seed corn field developed by Leo Huss under an acreage contract with Northrup King and Company last year.
A beautiful view of the river bottom and west of Shakopee, the picture’s focal point is the … striped cornfield with its alternate rows of male and female corn.
Describing the picture is this legend:
“One of Northrup King and Company’s 100-acre hybrid seed corn production fields on the Minnesota river bottoms near Shakopee where … is ideal…”
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 5, 1972, Shakopee Valley News
Petition Asking Repeal of NSP Franchise Ordinance Is Filed
May Result in Referendum…
A city-granted franchise to Northern States Power may be submitted to the citizens of Shakopee in a referendum if a petition circulated by Martin Walsh, former city assessor and secretary to the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission, is found to have enough valid signatures. That petition has been filed.
Others on the Referendum Committee which circulated the petition were Joseph A. Whelan, Marceline Hickman, R. W. Jasper, Agnes F. Horeish, Melvin P. Lebens and Suzanne Goodspeed.
Walsh initiated the petition as a result of his belief that Ordinance No. 337, which granted NSP permission to furnish electric service to some firms in the City of Shakopee, would result in a conflict between NSP and the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission over service areas and would eventually lead to a complete NSP monopoly of electric service in Shakopee.
25 YEARS AGO
From the April 3, 1997, Shakopee Valley News
Site visit of SJHS is second phase of Blue Ribbon selection process
On Thursday and Friday, Dr. Brian Metke, superintendent of the Glendale School District in Glendale, Ore., will be on campus at Shakopee Junior High School in the second phase of the National Schools of Excellence Blue Ribbon Schools selection process.
Shakopee Junior High School was accepted for a site visit after submitting a 41-page self-nomination. The purpose of Metke’s visit is to verify information in the nomination.