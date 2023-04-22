125 YEARS AGO
From the April 28, 1898, Scott County Argus
The Court House square has been stealing a march on Arbor day, and is now bordered by rows of young evergreens and dotted with mountain-ash, cut-leaf birch, hydrangeas and snowballs. The stock was purchased from the Jewell Nursery at Lake City, through their agent, D. H. Cole of Lakeville, and is warranted to grow. There are no less than a hundred evergreens set about twelve feet apart, in rows, and they will make a handsome ornament to the otherwise rather unattractive square. The hardy little shrubs are already eight years old, yet they stand only three feet high. Their growth from now on will be more rapid, and still it will take fifty years for them to reach their full size. The stock was ordered before war was declared, so it was decided to go on with the work of setting them out in the hope that the Spaniards will overlook them and that they may live on for twice fifty years to come.
100 YEARS AGO
From the April 26, 1923, Shakopee Tribune
M. C. Heinen, photographer arrived here from Minneapolis and has opened a studio in the Condon Block. Mr. Heinen has completed all arrangements and is ready to do all kinds of photography.
75 YEARS AGO
From the April 22, 1948, Shakopee Argus-Tribune
Wermerskirchen Buys Building in Lewis Street
Purchase of the corner section of the Charles Trost building at Lewis and Second street was disclosed this week by William Wermerskirchen who plans to move his dry cleaning and laundry from the Gillen building on Holmes street to the new location early in July.
Interior of the structure is to be remodelled to meet the needs of the cleaning plant and new machines are to be installed. Bulk of the equipment, Wermerskirchen said, will be in the basement.
The ground floor will provide space for new services, a tailor shop and office; and the second floor will be remodeled for occupancy as an apartment.
50 YEARS AGO
From the April 25, 1973, Shakopee Valley News
New Courthouse Concept Plans Now Under Way
Plans for a new county courthouse building moved forward this week as the Scott County Board of Commissioners agreed on the present courthouse complex site as the place for construction.
The commissioners also authorized the county administrator and architect to prepare some preliminary plans on space needs and division of assignments for various county agencies.
Providing that a referendum on the new building is successful this fall, the county has committed some $850,000 toward the project.
A total of $1.3 million in revenue sharing may be available for the new courthouse project although all of these funds have not yet been dedicated.
The county board has long felt the need for new courthouse facilities, and is doing preliminary work on the concept at this time.